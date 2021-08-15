Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mason Greenwood has ‘turned into a man’ over the summer – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 10:37 pm
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed by Mason Greenwood’s progress over the summer (Gareth Copley/PA)
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed by teenager Mason Greenwood’s accelerated progress having “turned into a man” over the summer.

The 19-year-old academy graduate has scored 30 goals in 106 first-team appearances, having made his debut in the remarkable Champions League triumph at Paris St Germain in March 2019.

Greenwood’s latest strike came in Saturday’s 5-1 season-opening defeat of Leeds, when the United forward raced onto a fine Paul Pogba pass before firing home a low strike.

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood scored as Manchester United beat Leeds at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

It is the kind of ability that saw Gareth Southgate name the teenager in his provisional Euro 2020 squad, only for injury to see him withdraw from contention.

The England boss was in the stands at the weekend to see the way Greenwood benefitted from a summer off, with Solskjaer excited by the strides he is making.

“I think you can see the benefit in his… I think you can see how much work he has put down this pre-season in his summer,” Solskjaer said. “He’s turned into a man.

“He’s filling out, he’s stronger. His stride is stronger – you know, when he ran away from the defender and scored his goal, it was a joy to see.

“His approach, attitude, application, everything he has done every day has been just better and better and I think that’s maturity as well in the kid.”

Asked if versatile attacker Greenwood thrives on responsibility as the focal point, Solskjaer said: “I don’t know. He just loves playing football wherever he is on the pitch.

“He’s so clean on the ball, strong. I think he enjoyed taking corners.

“When you’ve got kids who just play with courage, no fear whatsoever. It doesn’t really matter where he’s at.

“But he’s more than capable now of using his body, as I said. He’s filled out so much more. He could play through the middle dealing with bigger centre-backs.”

