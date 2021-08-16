Kyle Vassell in line to start for Cheltenham

Kyle Vassell could be handed a full league debut for Cheltenham against Ipswich.

The former Peterborough and Fleetwood forward came on as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Wycombe.

Boss Michael Duff has no injury issues and a full squad to choose from.

Veteran forward Andy Williams should keep his place with two goals in two games so far this season.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook will throw Cameron Burgess straight into his starting line-up.

Cook made the former Accrington centre-half his 15th summer signing on Sunday and he will be given an immediate debut.

George Edmundson, yet to feature since arriving from Rangers due to injury, remains on the sidelines.

Fellow defender Toto Nsiala is out with a hamstring problem.