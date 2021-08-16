Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lincoln to check on trio ahead of Bolton clash

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 11:13 am
Regan Poole needs a fitness test (Nick Potts/PA)
Lincoln will check on Regan Poole, Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully ahead of the visit of Bolton.

Full-back Poole and midfielder Bishop suffered minor knocks during Saturday’s win over Fleetwood.

Striker Scully had a sore groin after the match but is also expected to be fit.

Daniel Nlundulu is set to return to training after a hamstring injury but fellow forward Chris Maguire is still out with a calf problem and defender Joe Walsh has a quad injury.

Bolton could be without Declan John for the midweek trip.

The Welsh full-back sustained a hip injury during the second half of the 3-3 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Joel Dixon will start in goal again after replacing regular number one Matt Gilks.

Wanderers feel Gilks, one of last season’s promotion heroes, needs more time to build up his fitness after overcoming coronavirus.

