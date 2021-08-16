Lincoln to check on trio ahead of Bolton clash

Lincoln will check on Regan Poole, Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully ahead of the visit of Bolton.

Full-back Poole and midfielder Bishop suffered minor knocks during Saturday’s win over Fleetwood.

Striker Scully had a sore groin after the match but is also expected to be fit.

Daniel Nlundulu is set to return to training after a hamstring injury but fellow forward Chris Maguire is still out with a calf problem and defender Joe Walsh has a quad injury.

Bolton could be without Declan John for the midweek trip.

The Welsh full-back sustained a hip injury during the second half of the 3-3 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Joel Dixon will start in goal again after replacing regular number one Matt Gilks.

Wanderers feel Gilks, one of last season’s promotion heroes, needs more time to build up his fitness after overcoming coronavirus.