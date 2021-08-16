Sport Max Watters set to miss out again for MK Dons By Press Association August 16, 2021, 11:58 am Max Watters has yet to feature this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA) MK Dons could be without Max Watters again for the visit of Charlton. The on-loan Cardiff forward has yet to feature so far this campaign after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season. Goalkeeper Andrew Fisher, who had been out since mid-July, returned against Sunderland on Saturday and came through unscathed. New boss Liam Manning has no other injury worries. Charlton’s new signing Charlie Kirk will be added to the squad. The winger signed a four-year deal at The Valley on Thursday but was not considered for the weekend trip to Oxford. Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Ronnie Schwartz remain injury doubts for the Addicks. Jake Forster-Caskey continues his rehabilitation programme after a cruciate ligament injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Liam Manning named MK Dons head coach Marcus McGuane among returning reinforcements as Oxford host Charlton Dapo Mebude set for AFC Wimbledon league debut against Bolton MK Dons midfielder David Kasumu to miss Sunderland clash due to hamstring injury