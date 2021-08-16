Max Watters set to miss out again for MK Dons

MK Dons could be without Max Watters again for the visit of Charlton.

The on-loan Cardiff forward has yet to feature so far this campaign after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.

Goalkeeper Andrew Fisher, who had been out since mid-July, returned against Sunderland on Saturday and came through unscathed.

New boss Liam Manning has no other injury worries.

Charlton’s new signing Charlie Kirk will be added to the squad.

The winger signed a four-year deal at The Valley on Thursday but was not considered for the weekend trip to Oxford.

Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Ronnie Schwartz remain injury doubts for the Addicks.

Jake Forster-Caskey continues his rehabilitation programme after a cruciate ligament injury.