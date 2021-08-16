Yann Songo’o could make Bradford bow against Stevenage

Yann Songo’o could make his competitive debut when Bradford take on Stevenage.

The defensive midfielder has not featured in the Bantams’ first three games due to a knee injury.

City boss Derek Adams also confirmed Gareth Evans, Abo Eisa and Levi Sutton are fit.

Sutton will return to the side after suffering a head injury against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup last week. Oscar Threlkeld will once again be unavailable.

Chris Lines should keep his place in the Stevenage line-up after returning to the team and scoring at the weekend.

Midfielder Jake Reeves is in line to start as he returns to Bradford having spent three years with the club.

The Boro back four are likely to remain unchanged as they search for a third consecutive clean sheet.

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang will start in goal having yet to concede a league goal.