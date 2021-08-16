Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lee Gregory hoping to make full debut for Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 4:15 pm
Lee Gregory could make his full debut for Sheffield Wednesday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lee Gregory could make his full debut for Sheffield Wednesday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Lee Gregory is hoping to make his full debut for Sheffield Wednesday in their first ever fixture against Fleetwood.

Summer signing Gregory was a second-half substitute in Saturday’s home win against Doncaster. Fellow striker Josh Windass (thigh) is still out.

Another summer recruit, George Byers, is in contention for his first start after he also stepped off the bench at the weekend.

Forward Callum Paterson has returned to full training after he was concussed in the opening-day draw at Charlton and could return to the squad.

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson has reported no new injuries following Saturday’s defeat at Lincoln.

The Cod Army are chasing their first win of the season after losing all three games in all competitions this term and Grayson could make changes.

Midfielder Callum Camps, an unused substitute on Saturday, could make his first appearance in four months after overcoming a shoulder injury and coronavirus.

Anthony Pilkington could make his full league debut for the club and fellow midfielder Dan Batty is also in contention to start.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal