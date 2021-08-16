Lee Gregory hoping to make full debut for Sheffield Wednesday

Lee Gregory is hoping to make his full debut for Sheffield Wednesday in their first ever fixture against Fleetwood.

Summer signing Gregory was a second-half substitute in Saturday’s home win against Doncaster. Fellow striker Josh Windass (thigh) is still out.

Another summer recruit, George Byers, is in contention for his first start after he also stepped off the bench at the weekend.

Forward Callum Paterson has returned to full training after he was concussed in the opening-day draw at Charlton and could return to the squad.

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson has reported no new injuries following Saturday’s defeat at Lincoln.

The Cod Army are chasing their first win of the season after losing all three games in all competitions this term and Grayson could make changes.

Midfielder Callum Camps, an unused substitute on Saturday, could make his first appearance in four months after overcoming a shoulder injury and coronavirus.

Anthony Pilkington could make his full league debut for the club and fellow midfielder Dan Batty is also in contention to start.