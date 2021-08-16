Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tom Dele-Bashiru could make Reading debut against Bristol City

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 4:39 pm
Tom Dele-Bashiru could make his Reading debut following a loan switch from Watford (John Walton/PA)
Reading could hand a debut to Tom Dele-Bashiru in the Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Bristol City.

The Watford midfielder joined on a season-long loan last week but was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Preston.

Ovie Ejaria is in line to return from a groin injury in time to be considered for selection by Royals boss Veljko Paunovic.

Yakou Meite (knee) is a long-term absentee.

The Robins travel to Berkshire on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Joe Williams may be able to travel having missed the trip north with a thigh issue.

Callum O’Dowda is another who might be back in time after a knock against Blackpool ruled him out at the Riverside Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo has also returned to training following knee surgery in May.

