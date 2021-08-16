Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Stephen Robinson set to stick with winning Morecambe line-up

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 4:46 pm
The Morecambe manager saw his team win 2-0 on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson could name an unchanged team against Rotherham.

The Shrimps got their first win in Sky Bet League One on Saturday when they beat Shrewsbury 2-0 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Recent signings Scott Wootton and Shayon Harrison were substitutes for that game, with the former getting on for a brief cameo at the end.

Jonathan Obika is out until next year with a hamstring injury, while Ryan Delaney is set to miss out again.

Freddie Ladapo is a doubt for Rotherham, potentially leaving manager Paul Warne with only two strikers to pick from.

The Millers have started the season in a 3-5-2 formation which Warne would like to keep playing, but Ladapo is still feeling the effects of illness, despite being a substitute at the weekend.

Defenders Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Angus MacDonald (unspecified) continue to miss out.

Warne said there are one or two other players nursing minor knocks following the defeat at Wigan but “no massive dramas” to worry about.

