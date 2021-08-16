Stephen Robinson set to stick with winning Morecambe line-up

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson could name an unchanged team against Rotherham.

The Shrimps got their first win in Sky Bet League One on Saturday when they beat Shrewsbury 2-0 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Recent signings Scott Wootton and Shayon Harrison were substitutes for that game, with the former getting on for a brief cameo at the end.

Jonathan Obika is out until next year with a hamstring injury, while Ryan Delaney is set to miss out again.

Freddie Ladapo is a doubt for Rotherham, potentially leaving manager Paul Warne with only two strikers to pick from.

The Millers have started the season in a 3-5-2 formation which Warne would like to keep playing, but Ladapo is still feeling the effects of illness, despite being a substitute at the weekend.

Defenders Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Angus MacDonald (unspecified) continue to miss out.

Warne said there are one or two other players nursing minor knocks following the defeat at Wigan but “no massive dramas” to worry about.