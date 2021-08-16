Dennis Politic could make his debut for Port Vale against Carlisle

Port Vale new signing Dennis Politic will be hoping to make his debut for the club as they take on Carlisle on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old midfielder will go straight into the squad as Vale search for their first win of the season.

Devante Rodney and James Wilson are set to start their third consecutive game despite not scoring in their opening two Sky Bet League Two encounters.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan returned from suspension in the weekend’s match against Tranmere and is once against expected to start.

Carlisle have added a new signing of their own, teenage Aston Villa loanee Brad Young.

The 18-year-old midfielder is hoping to go into Chris Beech’s squad for the trip to Vale Park.

Summer arrival Manasse Mampala is still awaiting his first league start of the season.

Tristan Abrahams is expected to lead the line once again after scoring in Saturday’s win at Swindon.