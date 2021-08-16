Oxford sweat on Elliott Moore fitness

Oxford will assess Elliott Moore ahead of their home game against Crewe.

The centre-back has missed the last two games with a chest infection but trained with the rest of the squad on Monday and a decision will be made about his fitness.

Moore was not deemed ready for Saturday’s win over Charlton, with Luke McNally coming in for his Football League debut alongside Jordan Thorniley.

Anthony Forde limped out of the warm-up on Saturday and he will miss out on Tuesday night, while Sam Long’s calf injury is set to keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Billy Sass-Davies returns to contention for Crewe.

The young defender served a one-match ban as Alex lost 2-0 at Portsmouth.

Summer signing Terell Thomas is still waiting to make his debut for the club but may soon get his chance following the surprise retirement of Tommie Hoban.

Tom Lowery continues to be sidelined by boss David Artell pending the resolution of ongoing contract talks.