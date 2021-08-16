Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Oxford sweat on Elliott Moore fitness

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 5:02 pm
Oxford will check on the fitness of Elliott Moore ahead of Tuesday’s game (Mike Egerton/PA)
Oxford will assess Elliott Moore ahead of their home game against Crewe.

The centre-back has missed the last two games with a chest infection but trained with the rest of the squad on Monday and a decision will be made about his fitness.

Moore was not deemed ready for Saturday’s win over Charlton, with Luke McNally coming in for his Football League debut alongside Jordan Thorniley.

Anthony Forde limped out of the warm-up on Saturday and he will miss out on Tuesday night, while Sam Long’s calf injury is set to keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Billy Sass-Davies returns to contention for Crewe.

The young defender served a one-match ban as Alex lost 2-0 at Portsmouth.

Summer signing Terell Thomas is still waiting to make his debut for the club but may soon get his chance following the surprise retirement of Tommie Hoban.

Tom Lowery continues to be sidelined by boss David Artell pending the resolution of ongoing contract talks.

