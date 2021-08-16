Carlton Morris injury blow for Barnsley

Barnsley look set to be without Carlton Morris for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton at Oakwell.

The forward came off in the first half of the Tykes’ 1-0 home win over Coventry on Saturday after sustaining a knee injury.

Boss Markus Schopp was set to make a late decision on whether summer signings Obbi Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka are ready for their first inclusion in the matchday squad.

Defender Mads Andersen remains sidelined by his knee problem.

Jordan Clark will be an absentee for Luton.

The midfielder sits out under concussion protocol after colliding with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at West Brom.

The game was held up for over 10 minutes as Clark was treated on the pitch, before being carried off on a stretcher.

The Hatters subsequently reported he had been able to go home on Saturday night after scans revealed no issues.