Plymouth forward Niall Ennis faces spell on sidelines with hamstring injury

Plymouth have been rocked by the news that Niall Ennis faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines ahead of their home game against Cambridge.

Ennis suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up before the 2-0 defeat at Rotherham on the opening day of the season and according to manager Ryan Lowe, who could be forced into the transfer market for a replacement, “it’s not a good one”.

James Bolton suffered an ankle injury early in pre-season and will be out of action until late October.

Lowe saw his team come through Saturday’s home win against Gillingham unscathed and he may even decide to name an unchanged side.

Cambridge will check on the fitness of Lloyd Jones.

The defender missed the defeat at Accrington after sustaining a knock in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over Swindon.

Sam Smith and Adam May are options for Us boss Mark Bonner – both came on as substitutes at the Wham Stadium.

Jack Lankester and Leon Davies are also back in training although they remain some way from match fitness.