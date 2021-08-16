Blondy Nna Noukeu in contention to start for Crawley against Salford

On-loan Stoke goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu will be hoping to make his first league start for Crawley against Salford after featuring in the Carabao Cup.

George Francomb will be available after he missed the first league game of the season through suspension.

Summer arrivals Harry Ransom and Ludwig Francillette will be looking to make starts for the Reds.

Southampton loanee Will Ferry will also be hoping to feature from the off at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Matthew Willock will be in contention to return for Salford after scoring on his debut for the club in the league opener.

Conor McAleny, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Josh Morris and Ian Henderson are looking to make their third successive league appearances in search of a first win.

Ashley Eastham is in line to keep his spot in the centre of defence alongside Jordan Turnbull.

Goalkeeper Tom King will once again line up between the sticks.