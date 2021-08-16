Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Shaun Hutchinson a doubt as Millwall face Fulham

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 5:44 pm
Shaun Hutchinson (left) missed Millwall’s draw with Blackburn because of a quad issue (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Shaun Hutchinson (left) missed Millwall’s draw with Blackburn because of a quad issue (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Shaun Hutchinson is a doubt for Millwall’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Fulham.

The former Fulham defender was being assessed after sitting out Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn due to a quad problem.

Lions boss Gary Rowett has said midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld felt some tightness in his calf after the Blackburn game.

Mason Bennett continues with his recovery from an ankle injury.

Fulham will be without Harry Wilson, who is suspended.

The Wales winger serves a ban after being sent off in the 5-1 win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Harrison Reed has returned to training with his team-mates and could be involved at the Den.

Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo (both knee) and Anthony Knockaert are still unavailable.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal