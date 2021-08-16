No new worries for Wigan ahead of Wycombe clash

Wigan boss Leam Richardson must decide whether to stick with a winning formula as his side chase back-to-back home victories against Wycombe.

Richardson made three changes for Saturday’s 1-0 win against Rotherham at the DW Stadium, secured by Will Keane’s last-gasp goal.

Luke Robinson, Stephen Humphrys and Kell Watts all came into the starting XI and will be hoping to retain their places.

Teenage defender James Carragher, Jamie Carragher’s son, was an unused substitute against Rotherham and is pushing for his first league start.

Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale is hoping to be fit as he continues to play through a hand injury.

Stockdale was in top form in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Cheltenham despite the problem and boss Gareth Ainsworth will monitor the 35-year-old.

David Wheeler remains unavailable after his recent positive test for coronavirus and fellow midfielder Dominic Gape is still working his way back to full fitness.

Midfielder Oli Pendlebury is expected to retain his starting place after scoring twice at Cheltenham in his second league appearance for the club.