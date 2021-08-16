Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021
No new worries for Wigan ahead of Wycombe clash

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 6:03 pm
Leam Richardson’s Wigan are bidding for back-to-back wins (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wigan boss Leam Richardson must decide whether to stick with a winning formula as his side chase back-to-back home victories against Wycombe.

Richardson made three changes for Saturday’s 1-0 win against Rotherham at the DW Stadium, secured by Will Keane’s last-gasp goal.

Luke Robinson, Stephen Humphrys and Kell Watts all came into the starting XI and will be hoping to retain their places.

Teenage defender James Carragher, Jamie Carragher’s son, was an unused substitute against Rotherham and is pushing for his first league start.

Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale is hoping to be fit as he continues to play through a hand injury.

Stockdale was in top form in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Cheltenham despite the problem and boss Gareth Ainsworth will monitor the 35-year-old.

David Wheeler remains unavailable after his recent positive test for coronavirus and fellow midfielder Dominic Gape is still working his way back to full fitness.

Midfielder Oli Pendlebury is expected to retain his starting place after scoring twice at Cheltenham in his second league appearance for the club.

