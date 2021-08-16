Taking a firm grip on the game – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 16.

Football

Son loved playing in front of fans again.

Conor Coady reflected on Wolves’ loss to Leicester.

Jordan Pickford thanked the Everton supporters.

Vinnie Jones had some Monday motivation.

Grab your Monday by the balls!! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rfsnr1EkoG — Vinnie Jones (@VinnieJones65) August 16, 2021

Gerard Pique hit the 20m mark.

Michail Antonio was buzzing.

Thibaut Courtois signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

Cricket

Stuart Broad enjoyed the second Test between England and India.

Whatever the result ends up being, this has been a superb Test Match. The sways of momentum towards each team at different points is really what makes Test Cricket so unique & absorbing to watch#ENGvsIND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 16, 2021

Or did he?

Can I be honest. It’s much harder watching than playing !!! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 16, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury went for a run with his dad John and gave an update on his baby daughter.

MMA

Conor McGregor will be back fighting next year.

2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy! I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded! https://t.co/uqDKEk3XtF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

And become a billionaire the year after.