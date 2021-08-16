Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ankle issue could rule Kevin Stewart out of Blackpool’s clash with Coventry

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 6:56 pm
Kevin Stewart is expected to miss out for Blackpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Blackpool midfielder Kevin Stewart is expected to miss Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry due to an ankle problem.

Daniel Gretarsson remains sidelined with a shoulder complaint and Gary Madine has a groin injury.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery will all come into contention having been on the bench in the 2-0 home loss to Cardiff on Saturday.

Matty Virtue and Demetri Mitchell are both long-term knee injury absentees for the hosts.

Tyler Walker will miss out for Coventry due to a shoulder issue.

The former Nottingham Forest striker could be out for three weeks, having picked up the problem in the 1-0 defeat at Barnsley.

Matty Godden is back in training but battling for match sharpness, leaving Viktor Gyokeres and Martyn Waghorn as City’s only fully-fit strikers.

Waghorn has been instructed to take Sky Blues penalties in future by boss Mark Robins, after Gyokeres missed from the sport at Barnsley.

