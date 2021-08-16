Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mark Cooper sweats on fitness of Dimitri Sea ahead of Barrow’s visit of Exeter

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 7:21 pm
Mark Cooper will check on two of his Barrow players (David Davies/PA)
Barrow forward Dimitri Sea faces a  late fitness test before his side’s home game against Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

The French summer signing was forced off through injury after scoring the winner in Saturday’s 3-2 home win against Hartlepool.

Defender Matt Platt missed out at the weekend due to a back injury and will also be assessed.

Boss Mark Cooper is still without James Jones, Jamie Devitt (thigh), Mike Jones (Achilles) and Tom Beadling (knee).

Exeter will be without Alex Hartridge and Sam Nombe, who are both in isolation after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Boss Matt Taylor will also be without summer signing Jonathan Grounds, who serves a one-game ban after his dismissal in Saturday’s defeat at Leyton Orient.

Defender Jack Sparkes was forced off due to injury at the weekend and is unavailable for the trip to Cumbria.

Midfielder Archie Collins and defender Sam Stubbs (both knee) are still out, while on-loan forward Padraig Amond could make his first start for the Grecians.

