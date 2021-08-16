Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Brandon Hanlan set to miss out again for Bristol Rovers against Oldham

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 8:02 pm
There has been speculation over the future of Brandon Hanlan (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bristol Rovers are expected to be without striker Brandon Hanlan again as they bid for their first win of the season against Oldham.

Rovers are reported to have turned down a bid from Lincoln for Hanlan, who has not appeared for the club this season due to a knee injury.

Boss Joey Barton is short of strikers, with summer signing Brett Pitman’s club debut still on hold due to an ankle injury.

Skipper Paul Coutts serves the final game of his three-match ban following his straight red card in the opening-day defeat at Mansfield.

Oldham’s new signing Jamie Hopcutt is doubtful after limping off with a knee injury on his debut at Bradford on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Danny Rogers (shoulder) also sustained an injury in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat and will be monitored.

Defender Jordan Clarke is expected to pass a late test after pulling up with cramp in his last two matches.

Latics boss Keith Curle remains in isolation after recently testing positive for coronavirus as his side aim for their first league win of the season.

