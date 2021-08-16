Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Liverpool defender Ben Davies joins Sheffield United on loan

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 8:16 pm
Liverpool defender Ben Davies will spend the 2021-22 season on loan at Sheffield United (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sheffield United have signed Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan for the rest of the season.

Davies, 26, yet to make a senior appearance for Liverpool after joining from Preston in January, is Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic’s first signing.

The Blades said on their official website: “Liverpool’s Ben Davies arrives at Bramall Lane on a season-long deal, which will see him remain at S2 for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign and bolster United’s defensive options moving forward.”

Centre-half Davies was signed for a reported £2million by Liverpool after injuries last season to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

He started out at Preston, making his first-team debut aged 17, and has also had loan spells at York, Tranmere, Southport, Newport and Fleetwood.

The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, appointed Jokanovic as their permanent manager in May following the departure of Chris Wilder.

