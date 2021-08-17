Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

England to face West Indies as Twenty20 World Cup schedule announced

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 6:41 am Updated: August 17, 2021, 7:12 am
Eoin Morgan’s England side will play its opening match of this year’s men’s Twenty20 World Cup against the West Indies (Owen Humphreys/PA)
England’s opening match of this year’s men’s Twenty20 World Cup will be against defending champions West Indies, organisers have announced.

The sides will meet in the Super 12s on October 23 in Dubai, with England then playing the eventual runner-up in Group B on October 27 in Abu Dhabi before taking on Australia on October 30 in Dubai and the winner of Group A on November 1 in Sharjah.

The tournament’s semi finals will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and Dubai on November 11, with the marquee clash scheduled in the latter city on November 14.

England captain Eoin Morgan said in an International Cricket Council statement: “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is going to be brilliant.

“The standard of T20 cricket around the world is improving exponentially and every nation has a chance of becoming World Champions. It should be one of the closest and most competitive world tournaments to date and we can’t wait to get started,” he added.

In round one of the tournament Ireland tackle Holland on October 18, Sri Lanka on October 20 and Namibia on October 22.

Scotland face Bangladesh on October 17, Papua New Guinea on October 19 and Oman on October 21.

