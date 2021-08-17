Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: West Ham receive boost in bid to bring back Jesse Lingard

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 8:00 am
Jesse Lingard could still return to West Ham this season (John Walton/PA)
What the papers say

West Ham have received a boost in their pursuit of Jesse Lingard after Manchester United dropped their asking price to around £20million, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba will sign a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford after being impressed by the club’s transfer business while his team-mates are said to have been trying to convince the Frenchman to pen fresh terms.

Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City
Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

It is now or never for Harry Kane and his move to Manchester City, writes the Daily Mail. The Premier League champions are expected to make one final bid this month but if that fails they will turn their attention elsewhere next summer due to the striker’s age.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has expressed his desire for a fresh challenge despite the club telling the defender they want him to agree new terms, according to The Guardian.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manuel Locatelli: Sky Sports Italy say the Euro 2020 winner is set to complete a move to Juventus after a fee of 35million euros was agreed by Sassuolo. Arsenal among others had been linked with the versatile midfielder but it appears he will remain in his home country.

Lautaro Martinez:  The Inter Milan attacker wants to stay with the Serie A champions despite interest from Tottenham and Arsenal, accoring to the Evening Standard. The agent of the Argentina international has stated his client is eager to sign a new deal at the San Siro, not seek a transfer elsewhere.

