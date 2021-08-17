Tammy Abraham heads to Roma: 5 other British players who have sampled Serie A

Tammy Abraham has become the latest British player to head to play in Italy.

The striker has joined Roma on a £34million deal – a move which sees him link up with his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five other British players who have plied their trade in Serie A in recent years.

Chris Smalling (Roma)

Smalling swapped the red side of Manchester for the red side of Rome, joining Roma on loan from Manchester United in 2019. After falling out of favour at Old Trafford, he established himself in the heart of the Giallorossi’s defence during his initial loan spell. He impressed so much that he joined the club on a permanent basis in 2020 for £13.6m.

Joe Hart (Torino)

Joe Hart presentation press conference starts in a few minutes. Follow live here #WelcomeJoe #SempreForzaToro pic.twitter.com/K4YJ4jpuFA — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) September 16, 2016

After being told by new manager Pep Guardiola that he was free to leave Manchester City, Hart joined Torino on loan in 2016. The former England goalkeeper earned affection among fans, but made a number of costly errors on the pitch, with club president Urbano Cairo telling Football Italia that he “didn’t expect so many mistakes from an England international”. Hart left Italy after his loan and has since had spells at West Ham, Burnley and Tottenham before moving to Celtic in the summer.

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus)

Ramsey moved from north London to north Italy in 2019 when he joined Juventus on a free transfer from Arsenal. The Wales playmaker has spent two seasons in Italy and has been frustrated by injuries during his time there. There has been speculation that Ramsey could be on the verge of a return to the Premier League this summer.

Ashley Cole (Roma)

Ashley Cole joined Roma in 2014 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cole joined Roma on a two-year deal after his Chelsea contract expired in 2014. He went on to make 16 appearances in all competitions during his first season in the Italian capital, but left by mutual agreement in January 2016 and headed to the Los Angeles Galaxy. He was released by the Galaxy in 2018 and retired the following year after a brief stint at Derby.

Ashley Young (Inter Milan)

Campioni 2020/2021, risultato incredibile incredibile incredibile da parte di questa squadra e del personale. FORZA INTER. CAMPIONI💙🖤🏆🎉🎊🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/8Maai1meAJ — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 2, 2021

Young joined Inter Milan in January 2020 after spending nearly a decade at Manchester United. He made 34 appearances last season for Inter and helped them win their first Serie A title in 11 years. After his title-winning campaign, Young re-joined former club Aston Villa on a free transfer this summer.