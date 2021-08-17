Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
London Marathon to again take place in October next year

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 2:43 pm
In 2020, Shura Kitata won the men’s elite race, which was run around laps of St James’ Park (Richard Heathcoate/PA)
The 2022 London Marathon will again take place during early October, organisers have confirmed.

It will be the third successive year the event has been moved from its traditional April date.

In 2020, Shura Kitata won the men’s elite race, ending Eliud Kipchoge’s reign, while Brigid Kosgei defended her women’s title.

But there were no crowds or fun runners because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the athletes racing laps of St James’s Park rather than the traditional street route.

The 2021 London Marathon will take place on October 3, with up to 50,000 runners on the traditional course from Greenwich to The Mall.

Another 50,000 participants are set to complete the 26.2 miles on the course of their choice anywhere in the world over the day.

Event director of London Marathon Events Hugh Brasher said: “We are living in a hugely uncertain world – a world where different approaches to managing Covid-19 are being explored and executed.

“The London Marathon is an extraordinary and unique celebration of the family of humankind coming together.

“We believe that by moving the 2022 event to October we give ourselves the best chances of welcoming the world to the streets of London, enabling tens of millions to be raised for good causes and giving people the certainty that their hard work and training will allow them to experience the amazing crowds cheering them every step of the way, from Greenwich to Westminster.

“We are extremely grateful to the Mayor of London, the London boroughs of Greenwich, Lewisham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, the City of Westminster and the City of London, Transport for London, The Royal Parks, BBC TV and our many other partners for their support in confirming the October 2 date for 2022.”

Brasher added: “For 39 years, the London Marathon has been a spring event and we will return to our traditional slot in the calendar in 2023 when the TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday 23 April.”

