Sport Britain’s Kyle Edmund pulls out of US Open due to knee injury By Press Association August 17, 2021, 3:00 pm Kyle Edmund has not played since October (Steven Paston/PA) British number three Kyle Edmund has withdrawn from the US Open. The 26-year-old is still not fit after undergoing surgery on a persistent knee problem in March. Edmund, an Australian Open semi-finalist in 2018, has not played a competitive match since losing in the first round of qualifying in Vienna last October. He has subsequently slipped down the rankings from a career high of 14 and is currently outside the world’s top 100, at 102. American Denis Kudla has replaced Edmund in the main draw at Flushing Meadows, the United States Tennis Association announced on Tuesday. The US Open begins on Monday August 28 with Britain’s Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and former champion Andy Murray in the men’s field. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Johanna Konta pulls out of Montreal following knee injury Rafael Nadal pulls out of second event in 24 hours Kyle Edmund working hard to resume career as soon as possible after knee surgery Brooks Koepka makes promising start to US Open as Phil Mickelson struggles