Bournemouth sign Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on one-year deal

Bournemouth have announced the signing of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old Norwegian, who spent the latter part of last season on a short-term deal at Norwich, joins the Cherries after training with the club for a short period.

Nyland spent two years at Aston Villa from 2018-2020, helping the club secure promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, and also has top-flight experience in Germany and his native Norway.

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker told the Cherries’ website: “We’re pleased to bring Orjan to the club. He brings a wealth of experience both in the Championship and internationally, and we’re looking forward to having him as part of the squad.

“He’ll add good competition to Mark Travers and Will Dennis. It’s been an area we’ve needed to look at and I’m excited about working with him.”