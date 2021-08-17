Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

West Brom set to make changes for Blades clash

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 3:24 pm
West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael has seen his side make a promising start to their Championship campaign (Nigel French/PA)
West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael could rejig his team for the visit of Sky Bet Championship rivals Sheffield United.

The Baggies are unbeaten so far in their bid to bounce straight back up, with Matt Phillips making an impact off the bench in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Luton as he looks to return to the side.

Denmark frontman Kenneth Zohore is another option for Ismael, while goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, included in England’s Euro 2020 squad, should continue after coming back into the team against the Hatters.

Veteran Robert Snodgrass continues to build-up his fitness following back surgery and played for Albion’s PL2 side on Monday night, while defender Matt Clarke (hip) is also still in sidelined.

Sheffield United could hand a debut to Ben Davies after signing the defender on loan for the rest of the season from Liverpool.

Oli McBurnie and midfielder Ben Osborn both came off the bench during the second half of Saturday’s goalless draw at Swansea, so could be in contention.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal – and Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has suggested the player is open to a potential switch back to the Premier League.

Forward Lys Mousset is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in the Blades’ Championship opener against Birmingham, while left-back Enda Stevens (knee) also continues his rehabilitation.

