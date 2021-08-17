Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Watford winger Joseph Hungbo becomes Ross County’s 10th summer signing

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 3:36 pm
Watford’s Joseph Hungbo has joined Ross County (Tess Derry/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has gone back to former club Watford to sign winger Joseph Hungbo on loan.

The 21-year-old becomes County’s 10th summer signing after arriving on a season-long deal.

Hungbo joined Watford from Crystal Palace’s academy and has made eight first-team appearances for the Hornets.

Mackay told County’s official website: “Joseph is an exciting prospect, who has played in the Championship, learned his trade at two Premier League clubs and, at 21, he has already shown a terrific appetite to play at the top level of the game.

“We feel this can be a really good move for him to challenge and prove himself in the SPFL.

“I would like to thank Watford for the way in which they conducted the loan deal and our continued relationship.”

