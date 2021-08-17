Manchester United commit to pay all matchday staff more than real living wage

Manchester United have committed to ensuring all casual and permanent matchday staff will receive over the real living wage.

The Old Trafford club did not furlough staff through the coronavirus pandemic and continued to pay casual employees but faced calls from foodbanks and community group Greater Manchester Citizens to pay staff more appropriate wages.

United last week notified staff that all casual employees working directly for the club will receive an increase to ensure everyone is on a wage of at least £10 per hour.

The UK’s real living wage – a rate based on what people need to live – is £9.50 outside of London, with the change impacting more than 1,000 casual and permanent matchday staff working for the club.

United chief operating officer Collette Roche said: “Taking care of our colleagues is a priority for us and we took the decision early in the pandemic to help provide security through goodwill payments to many of our casual staff.

“We were also able to repurpose some roles to allow colleagues to volunteer to help with community initiatives.

“Now fans are able to return to stadiums and our matchday staff are able to return to their roles we have reviewed hourly salaries to make sure there is a minimum £10 per hour across the board, and we’re looking forward to the season to come.”