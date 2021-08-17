Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Middlesbrough likely to have forward Chuba Akpom available for the visit of QPR

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 5:40 pm
Neil Warnock is likely to have Chuba Akpom available for the visit of QPR (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Warnock is likely to have Chuba Akpom available for the visit of QPR.

Akpom is out of isolation and is expected to be on the bench on Wednesday despite not having trained with the squad for the last week or so.

However, Marcus Tavernier and Duncan Watmore are unlikely to feature.

The pair missed the weekend’s win over Bristol City, and Sammy Ameobi continues to struggle with a knee injury that has impacted him since he signed for the club.

QPR will check on Charlie Austin and Sam McCallum ahead of the trip to Middlesbrough.

Austin picked up a knock in the opening game of the season and missed the midweek cup outing against Leyton Orient and his side’s win over Hull at the weekend.

McCallum was sidelined through illness and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to be included.

QPR will be hoping their unbeaten start to the season continues against Middlesbrough.

