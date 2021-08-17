Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021
Port Vale and Carlisle play out goalless draw

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 9:47 pm
Port Vale drew with Carlisle (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Port Vale are still waiting for their first league win after they were held to a goalless draw by unbeaten Carlisle.

The game began in frantic fashion as United’s George Tanner stung the palms of Lucas Covolan, before Nathan Smith rattled the bar with an overhead kick at the other end.

Devante Rodney should have done better with a header for the hosts, in a first period that was littered with half chances.

Tanner fired wide from distance for the Blues, before the Valiant’s Brad Walker was denied by a sea of bodies.

The best chance of the half fell to United, as they broke and had a four-on-one situation but Tristan Abrahams fluffed his lines and fired straight at the keeper.

Carlisle’s Joe Riley skewed wide early in a second period that was devoid of any real quality.

Ten minutes from time the game did spark back into life as Vale’s Manasse Mampala rattled the post, but it was shortlived as the game petered out.

