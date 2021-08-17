Lee Gregory off the mark as Sheffield Wednesday stay unbeaten

Lee Gregory marked his full debut for Sheffield Wednesday with a goal as they extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win at home to Fleetwood.

The Owls had early chances to score with Gregory heading over from Jack Hunt’s cross and Lewis Wing’s shot on the turn saved by goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Gregory struck in the 15th minute, turning in the rebound after Dennis Adeniran’s shot was saved by Cairns.

Harrison Biggins threatened at the other end, firing in an effort from distance which was kept out by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Gregory went close to adding a second goal in the 24th minute when he met Wing’s free-kick and hit a post.

Marvin Johnson spurned a great chance early in the second half, shooting wide from a good position after meeting Gregory’s low cross.

The result means that Fleetwood have lost the first four games of the season.

The closest the visitors came to a second-half equaliser was when Danny Andrew’s free-kick was saved by Peacock-Farrell.