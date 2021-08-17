Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Alfie Beestin nets late equaliser as Scunthorpe rescue a point at Walsall

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 9:51 pm
Alfie Beestin (left) scored Scunthorpe’s equaliser at Walsall (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alfie Beestin’s stoppage-time equaliser denied Matthew Taylor a first win in senior management as Scunthorpe salvaged a 1-1 draw at Walsall.

Midfielder Beestin drilled home after Zak Mills failed to clear Tom Pugh’s cross a minute into injury time to cancel out Kieran Phillips’ opener for Walsall.

Scunthorpe had begun well as Jai Rowe headed wastefully wide from George Taft’s cross and Walsall defender Rollin Menayese almost sliced Harry Bunn’s shot into his own net.

They almost went ahead as another Bunn shot looped up for Pugh to nod past Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth onto the bar and Stephen Ward cleared a grounded Pugh’s rebound off the line.

But the Saddlers ended the half strongly, with Conor Wilkinson volleying just wide from 30 yards, Ward whistling over and Ash Taylor’s header landing on the roof of the net.

Walsall went ahead after 47 minutes as Phillips stole in behind a static defence to guide home Brendan Kiernan’s mishit shot from 10 yards but Beestin popped up late to earn the Iron a point.

