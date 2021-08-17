Late Antoni Sarcevic goal gets Bolton off the mark

Antoni Sarcevic secured Bolton’s first Sky Bet League One win of the season with a 77th-minute winner as they sunk Lincoln 1-0 at the LNER Stadium.

On what looked to have been an evening of celebration for the Imps after new signing TJ Eyoma was paraded in front of the home crowd before kick-off, Sarcevic dampened their spirits by smashing home with 13 minutes left to inflict City’s first league defeat of the season.

Conor McGrandles brought out an early save from Bolton goalkeeper Joel Dixon, with the Scot meeting Hakeeb Adelakun’s scuffed pass to fire in a rising effort that was palmed behind.

The visitors posed little attacking threat in the first half, with Regan Poole and Adelakun both going close for the Imps, before Lasse Sorensen curled an effort just wide.

Anthony Scully bent an effort just over, before a scramble at the other end saw Adam Jackson clear off his own goalline, with the ball then bouncing up against the bar and away to safety.

Bolton midfielder Josh Sheehan then brought out a save from Lincoln custodian Josh Griffiths.

City stemmed the tide, with Adelakun and Sorensen both making Dixon work, before Scully dragged a shot wide.

Bolton, though, netted the winner following a mistake from Tayo Edun after Griffiths had raced out of his box to clear. The ball found its way to Sarcevic who slammed the ball home past the despairing efforts of the City defence.