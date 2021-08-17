Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Late Antoni Sarcevic goal gets Bolton off the mark

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 9:51 pm
Antoni Sarcevic struck for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antoni Sarcevic struck for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Antoni Sarcevic secured Bolton’s first Sky Bet League One win of the season with a 77th-minute winner as they sunk Lincoln 1-0 at the LNER Stadium.

On what looked to have been an evening of celebration for the Imps after new signing TJ Eyoma was paraded in front of the home crowd before kick-off, Sarcevic dampened their spirits by smashing home with 13 minutes left to inflict City’s first league defeat of the season.

Conor McGrandles brought out an early save from Bolton goalkeeper Joel Dixon, with the Scot meeting Hakeeb Adelakun’s scuffed pass to fire in a rising effort that was palmed behind.

The visitors posed little attacking threat in the first half, with Regan Poole and Adelakun both going close for the Imps, before Lasse Sorensen curled an effort just wide.

Anthony Scully bent an effort just over, before a scramble at the other end saw Adam Jackson clear off his own goalline, with the ball then bouncing up against the bar and away to safety.

Bolton midfielder Josh Sheehan then brought out a save from Lincoln custodian Josh Griffiths.

City stemmed the tide, with Adelakun and Sorensen both making Dixon work, before Scully dragged a shot wide.

Bolton, though, netted the winner following a mistake from Tayo Edun after Griffiths had raced out of his box to clear. The ball found its way to Sarcevic who slammed the ball home past the despairing efforts of the City defence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal