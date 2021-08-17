Joe Murphy on fire to help Tranmere earn draw at Swindon

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy was the hero as Tranmere’s early-season run of not conceding continued as they saw out a 0-0 draw at Swindon.

Murphy made two excellent saves to register his third clean sheet in as many league games.

In the 69th minute, Harry McKirdy was played in one-on-one by Jack Payne before being denied brilliantly by Murphy.

Seven minutes later, Murphy kept out McKirdy again after a fantastic Ben Gladwin pass had set him up for a shot.

The visitors did have chances of their own, none better than Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s header from point-blank range that was somehow clawed out by Robins keeper Jojo Wollacott in the 52nd minute.

Payne was the game’s brightest prospect, stinging the palms of Murphy with a powerful effort and also having a shot cleared off the line in the second half during a corner routine.

Callum McManaman came closest to scoring in the first half but he could only curl straight at Wollacott after collecting a poor pass out from the back.