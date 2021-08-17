Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Joe Murphy on fire to help Tranmere earn draw at Swindon

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 9:55 pm
Tranmere goalkeeper Joe Murphy kept another clean sheet at Swindon (Nick Potts/PA)
Goalkeeper Joe Murphy was the hero as Tranmere’s early-season run of not conceding continued as they saw out a 0-0 draw at Swindon.

Murphy made two excellent saves to register his third clean sheet in as many league games.

In the 69th minute, Harry McKirdy was played in one-on-one by Jack Payne before being denied brilliantly by Murphy.

Seven minutes later, Murphy kept out McKirdy again after a fantastic Ben Gladwin pass had set him up for a shot.

The visitors did have chances of their own, none better than Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s header from point-blank range that was somehow clawed out by Robins keeper Jojo Wollacott in the 52nd minute.

Payne was the game’s brightest prospect, stinging the palms of Murphy with a powerful effort and also having a shot cleared off the line in the second half during a corner routine.

Callum McManaman came closest to scoring in the first half but he could only curl straight at Wollacott after collecting a poor pass out from the back.

