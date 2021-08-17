Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021
Sport

Harvey Saunders strike helps Bristol Rovers beat Oldham

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 9:55 pm
Harvey Saunders scored for Bristol Rovers (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harvey Saunders scored for Bristol Rovers (Martin Rickett/PA)

A first-half goal from Harvey Saunders proved enough to give Bristol Rovers a 1-0 League Two victory over Oldham at the Memorial Stadium.

Saunders broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, powerfully heading home Harry Anderson’s left-wing cross, with the ball taking a deflection on its way in.

The strike ended an eight-match losing streak for Joey Barton’s men, stretching back to last season. But for Oldham it meant bottom place in the table without a point from three games.

Rovers could have been out of sight by the break. Luke Thomas was wide with two decent chances, while Aaron Collins had a shot blocked and another saved.

The visitors improved after the break, with substitute Nicky Adams wasting a good chance to equalise when firing high over the bar after 69 minutes.

Ousseynou Cisse had a shot blocked, but Rovers also created openings and were good value for the points.

Oldham were again operating under assistant head coach Colin West, with boss Keith Curle still isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

