Harvey Saunders strike helps Bristol Rovers beat Oldham

A first-half goal from Harvey Saunders proved enough to give Bristol Rovers a 1-0 League Two victory over Oldham at the Memorial Stadium.

Saunders broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, powerfully heading home Harry Anderson’s left-wing cross, with the ball taking a deflection on its way in.

The strike ended an eight-match losing streak for Joey Barton’s men, stretching back to last season. But for Oldham it meant bottom place in the table without a point from three games.

Rovers could have been out of sight by the break. Luke Thomas was wide with two decent chances, while Aaron Collins had a shot blocked and another saved.

The visitors improved after the break, with substitute Nicky Adams wasting a good chance to equalise when firing high over the bar after 69 minutes.

Ousseynou Cisse had a shot blocked, but Rovers also created openings and were good value for the points.

Oldham were again operating under assistant head coach Colin West, with boss Keith Curle still isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.