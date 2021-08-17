Freddie Sears snatches late point for Colchester with penalty against Mansfield

A late penalty from Freddie Sears secured Colchester a point following a 1-1 draw with visitors Mansfield.

Mansfield almost took an early lead when Colchester keeper Shamal George saved Ollie Clarke’s long-range shot and then recovered to foil Danny Johnson’s follow-up effort.

And George made another fine stop in the 17th minute, pushing away Johnson’s far-post header.

Farrend Rawson’s header was cleared away from near his own goal-line by Cole Skuse.

Johnson was sent through on goal by Stephen Quinn’s pass just after the break, only for George to make another vital stop.

Mansfield looked the more likely side to score and Rhys Oates forced George to make another save, just after the hour.

And they went ahead in the 73rd minute through Elliott Hewitt, who planted a fine header into the far corner from Quinn’s precise cross to the far post.

But Sears struck home a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage-time after Frank Nouble had been fouled in the box to rescue a point for Colchester.