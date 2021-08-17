Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Freddie Sears snatches late point for Colchester with penalty against Mansfield

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 9:57 pm
Freddie Sears netted a late equaliser for Colchester (Adam Davy/PA)
Freddie Sears netted a late equaliser for Colchester (Adam Davy/PA)

A late penalty from Freddie Sears secured Colchester a point following a 1-1 draw with visitors Mansfield.

Mansfield almost took an early lead when Colchester keeper Shamal George saved Ollie Clarke’s long-range shot and then recovered to foil Danny Johnson’s follow-up effort.

And George made another fine stop in the 17th minute, pushing away Johnson’s far-post header.

Farrend Rawson’s header was cleared away from near his own goal-line by Cole Skuse.

Johnson was sent through on goal by Stephen Quinn’s pass just after the break, only for George to make another vital stop.

Mansfield looked the more likely side to score and Rhys Oates forced George to make another save, just after the hour.

And they went ahead in the 73rd minute through Elliott Hewitt, who planted a fine header into the far corner from Quinn’s precise cross to the far post.

But Sears struck home a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage-time after Frank Nouble had been fouled in the box to rescue a point for Colchester.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal