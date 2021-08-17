Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

James Henry spot on as Oxford beat Crewe

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 10:01 pm
James Henry opened the scoring (Bradley Collyer/PA)
James Henry opened the scoring (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Unbeaten Oxford made it back-to-back home wins as James Henry’s 33rd-minute penalty earned a 1-0 win over Crewe in League One.

Henry converted after debutant Terell Thomas fouled Billy Bodin when he tried to reach Dan Agyei’s cross.

Crewe are still looking for their first win of the league campaign but they made Oxford work hard for the points.

U’s boss Karl Robinson rotated his squad, changing his entire front three despite the 2-1 win over Charlton last Saturday.

After a cagey opening, the home side began to express themselves and were rewarded by Henry’s spot-kick.

Oxford’s Matt Taylor was close to turning in a Bodin cross-shot, and the second half was played largely in and around Crewe’s box.

Agyei used his pace to dart in between Thomas and goalkeeper Dave Richards yet directed his lob wide.

Taylor also had an effort saved, and Cameron Brannagan fired a 20-yard free kick over.

Crewe were given an opportunity to level by John Mousinho’s misplaced pass, but Jack Stevens saved Callum Ainley’s shot low to his right.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal