Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho score again as Fulham beat Millwall

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 10:03 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 10:19 pm
Fulham scored twice in the first eight minutes against Millwall (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Fulham scored twice in the first eight minutes against Millwall (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho were on target again as Fulham continued their fine start to the Championship season with a 2-1 win at Millwall.

Mitrovic and Carvalho – both on the scoresheet in Saturday’s win at Huddersfield – struck in the opening eight minutes to keep Fulham top of the table on goal difference.

Benik Afobe’s header four minutes from time set up an exciting finish, but Millwall were never in the contest for the majority of the game.

Both sides were met by raucous support from all four stands at the Den, but some spectators were still making their way to their seats when Mitrovic had Fulham up and running.

As proved the case all night, the pace and movement of the three players in behind the Serb – Neeskens Kebano, Carvalho and Ivan Cavaleiro – was too much for a beleaguered Millwall defence, with the outstanding Carvalho teeing up Mitrovic for the opener.

The 18-year-old raced down the left-hand side before smartly cutting back for his centre forward on the edge of the six-yard box. Mitrovic prodded home with a smart poke past Bartosz Bialkowski, and it was not long before he was beaten again.

Carvalho was the beneficiary this time, his perfectly timed run in behind the Millwall defence matched by Kebano’s expertly weighted through ball.

Bialkowski might have done more to close down the playmaker’s space, and could only watch as Carvalho smashed it inside his near post.

The Lions never got going. Scott Malone and Afobe both worked tirelessly to give their side a foothold, but Millwall’s final ball was poor.

Their captain Jake Cooper was lucky to escape sanction when he pulled back Kebano right on the edge of the box, the Fulham player staying on his feet no doubt helping the defender’s cause.

Fulham should have got their third moments later, Carvalho again at the heart of it.

Picking up the ball in his own half, he unselfishly released Cavaleiro cross-field, with the Portugese having plenty of time and space to pick his spot. Bialkowski again stayed rooted to his line, but Cavaleiro could only smash it into the advertising hoardings.

Mitrovic scooped over the bar and Carvalho curled just wide before the break as Fulham sought to put the game to bed, and the home supporters booed their team off at half-time.

Mitrovic and Carvalho both drew smart reaction saves from Bialkowski after the break, with the latter then seeing an effort cleared off the line.

Matt Smith’s cushioned header in the final stages was tucked home by Afobe to set up a frantic final few minutes, but Fulham held on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]