Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Michael Smith goal earns Rotherham away-day win at Morecambe

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 10:05 pm
Rotherham’s Michael Smith scored a fine goal (Nick Potts/PA)
A stunning 40-yard goal from Michael Smith earned Rotherham a 1-0 victory over League One newcomers Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

The striker scored with a superb dipping effort on the hour to earn his side a battling three points.

Richard Wood went close to making it 2-0 the visitors when he poked a close-range effort wide of the target and Kieran Sadlier saw an 88th-minute shot tipped onto the crossbar by Jokull Andresson.

Morecambe’s best moment came on 20 minutes when the experienced Toumani Diagouraga turned smartly in the box and curled an effort inches wide of the left-hand post.

Michael Ihiekwe then denied Josh McPake a free run on goal with a superb covering tackle before Rotherham ended the first half on top with Smith forcing Andresson into two decent saves with goal-bound efforts.

The home side ended the game strongly with Alfie McCalmont and Wes McDonald firing efforts wide but Rotherham defended resolutely as Morecambe suffered their first defeat of the season.

