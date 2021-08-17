Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Crawley come from behind to sink Salford

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 10:05 pm
Jake Hessenthaler grabbed the winner for Crawley (Adam Davy/PA)
Jake Hessenthaler’s late header gave Crawley their first win of the season as they came from behind to beat Salford 2-1.

Ian Henderson gave the Ammies an early lead, but Salford went down to their first defeat with Ashley Nadesan levelling before the break.

Crawley, unbeaten in four previous league meetings with Salford, suffered an early blow when striker Henderson struck to put the visitors ahead after only seven minutes.

Last season’s leading scorer rose to powerfully head home an accurate cross from Ibou Touray.

Henderson was in on goal again just before the half hour but veteran goalkeeper Glenn Morris held his attempted flick after Tom Elliott’s assist.

Morris produced a fine double save to deny Conor McAleny and Elliott before Crawley levelled on the counter attack, with Nadesan firing in from 12 yards from George Francomb’s pass.

Tyler Frost could have put the Reds ahead before the interval but blazed over after Nadesan set him up.

Crawley went close after the break when defender Tom Dallison shot into the side-netting before Frost headed Will Ferry’s cross wide at the far post.

But John Yems’ side clinched victory 15 minutes from time when midfielder Hessenthaler headed in a cross from Francomb at the far post.

