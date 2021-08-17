Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ryan Tunnicliffe’s early strike enough for Portsmouth to see off Shrewsbury

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 10:09 pm
Ryan Tunnicliffe scored the winner for Portsmouth (Nigel French/PA)
Ryan Tunnicliffe scored the winner for Portsmouth (Nigel French/PA)

Ryan Tunnicliffe scored his first Portsmouth goal as Danny Cowley’s side beat Shrewsbury 1-0 to make it three wins from three and climb to the top of Sky Bet League One.

Portsmouth took just 120 seconds to score what proved to be the winner. Marcus Harness set off on a mazy run before teeing-up Tunnicliffe to slot home from 10 yards.

Shrewsbury looked to hit back immediately and Dan Udoh’s effort from the edge of the penalty area forced a good save from Gavin Bazunu before Tom Bloxham blazed over the rebound.

Clark Robertson headed wide from a corner and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild also had a 20-yard shot deflected behind as Pompey pressed for a second.

Hackett-Fairchild put another good chance wide in the 34th minute after latching onto a Harness back-heel.

Early in the second half, Bazunu made a good save low down to his left to push Luke Leahy’s 20-yard shot away for a corner.

In the last minute of normal time, Bazunu made a stunning flying save to keep out Udoh’s header from point-blank range and deny Shrewsbury a point.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal