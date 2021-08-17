Ryan Tunnicliffe’s early strike enough for Portsmouth to see off Shrewsbury

Ryan Tunnicliffe scored his first Portsmouth goal as Danny Cowley’s side beat Shrewsbury 1-0 to make it three wins from three and climb to the top of Sky Bet League One.

Portsmouth took just 120 seconds to score what proved to be the winner. Marcus Harness set off on a mazy run before teeing-up Tunnicliffe to slot home from 10 yards.

Shrewsbury looked to hit back immediately and Dan Udoh’s effort from the edge of the penalty area forced a good save from Gavin Bazunu before Tom Bloxham blazed over the rebound.

Clark Robertson headed wide from a corner and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild also had a 20-yard shot deflected behind as Pompey pressed for a second.

Hackett-Fairchild put another good chance wide in the 34th minute after latching onto a Harness back-heel.

Early in the second half, Bazunu made a good save low down to his left to push Luke Leahy’s 20-yard shot away for a corner.

In the last minute of normal time, Bazunu made a stunning flying save to keep out Udoh’s header from point-blank range and deny Shrewsbury a point.