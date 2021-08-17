Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Joe Ironside earns Cambridge point at Plymouth

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 10:09 pm
Joe Ironside netted an equaliser for Cambridge at Plymouth (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Joe Ironside netted an equaliser for Cambridge at Plymouth (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Cambridge forward Joe Ironside scored a 76th-minute equaliser to secure a point in a 1-1 draw at Plymouth.

Young Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper saved Ironside’s spot-kick but the striker followed in to fire home after Macauley Gillesphey had fouled Shilow Tracey.

The home side had taken the lead eight minutes earlier when a brilliant deep, curling Jordan Houghton cross from the left evaded all apart from striker Luke Jephcott at the far post, who roofed a thumping volley past Dimitar Mitov.

Cooper made a superb early save to deny Liam O’Neil as he let fly from 15 yards in the 15th minute.

At the other end, Mitov saved well from Ryan Broom before Argyle’s best chance of the first half.

Conor Grant sent Broom away down the left and his pinpoint cross was headed just over by Panutche Camara.

Early in the second half, Jephcott had 54th-minute effort ruled out after referee Chris Sarginson consulted with one of his assistant referees.

The disallowed goal only served to fire up Argyle, who pressed forward with intent and Grant pulling the strings in midfield.

You didn’t need a script to know what would happen next as Houghton’s cross found Jephcott, who made no mistake, but Ironside ensured a share of the spoils.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal