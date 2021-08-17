Boss Mark Cooper sent off late on as his Barrow side held in Exeter stalemate

Barrow boss Mark Cooper was sent off in the closing minutes of Tuesday night’s goalless League Two draw with Exeter.

Cooper’s dismissal by referee Andrew Kitchen came with Exeter battling to salvage a draw in a windswept encounter.

Cooper’s Cumbrians are now unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions as the visitors failed to score for a fourth-successive match this season.

Barrow went closest to taking all three points in a contest marred by the conditions.

The hosts took four points off Matt Taylor’s Grecians last season, a contributory factor in their successful late bid to avoid relegation.

After an even opening 45 minutes and with the gale at their backs, Barrow pressed Exeter back, looking to capitalise on a succession of set-pieces.

Former Carlisle forward Ozzy Zanzale almost made the breakthrough after 60 minutes. Instead, Alex Hartridge recovered well to clear from close to his own goal line.

Zanzala could not scramble another effort into the net as City’s overworked defence held firm.

And Exeter – whose last goal came against Barrow in the final game of last season – eventually forced goalkeeper Paul Farman into a routine save through substitute Ben Seymour as the spoils were shared.