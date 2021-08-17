Forest Green boss Rob Edwards hopes Udoka Godwin-Malife can make quick recovery

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards is hopeful Udoka Godwin-Malife’s injury will not keep him sidelined too long.

The defender was carried off on a stretcher while wearing an oxygen mask late on in his side’s 2-1 win at Rochdale in League Two.

Godwin-Malife went down after an innocuous-looking collision near the halfway line and Edwards revealed his player had suffered a collarbone injury.

Edwards said: “Our thoughts are with Dokes, it’s his collarbone.

“He’s been fantastic for us so far this season. He’s a really important member of the group so we’ll support him and try to get him back quickly and in the best shape possible.”

Edwards praised the character of his side after they saw out nine minutes of stoppage time to earn a victory that left them two points clear at the top of the table.

Goals from strike duo Jamille Matt and Matt Stevens either side of the break proved enough to secure the three points despite Alex Newby having briefly levelled for Dale.

“I’m obviously very pleased with the three points and a second away win in the space of three days – that’s really difficult to do,” said Edwards.

“It was a really hard-fought game. Rochdale are a really good team with some very good players and we had to weather the storm in the first half hour. But we showed moments of what we can do. The goal was one of those moments.

“We started the second half really well but then within a minute we’ve conceded. But the character the lads showed to then put the ball down and say ‘you know what, we’ll go again,’ and to score again within 30 seconds was really pleasing.

“I thought we had a lot of pressure and set-pieces and maybe an opportunity to stick the dagger in and get a third but we didn’t. That inevitably leads to them pressing towards the end and we tweaked the shape to block things up and we defended manfully.”

The defeat left Rochdale with just one point from their opening three matches.

Manager Robbie Stockdale said: “I didn’t think we deserved to lose the game but we shot ourselves in the foot. There are lots of reasons for the start that we’ve had, but at the same time I was hoping and expecting more points.

“For 35 minutes we were completely dominant, they had one entry into the box and scored a goal.

“We find ourselves back on level terms and then within what, 10 or 15 seconds, we’re behind again. That can’t happen. It just can’t happen.

“So there’s loads to learn, it’s a young group and a work in progress. We’re nowhere near where I expect us to get to but they are trying and as a coach that is pleasing – but we have to learn quickly.”