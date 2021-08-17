Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Paul Cook ‘deeply hurt’ as Ipswich come undone against Cheltenham

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 10:53 pm
Paul Cook’s Ipswich were defeated by Cheltenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Ipswich manager Paul Cook said he was “deeply hurt” after his side were stunned with a 2-1 League One defeat at newly-promoted Cheltenham.

Still seeking their first victory of the season, the Blues led through Matt Penney’s ninth-minute strike, but second-half goals from Callum Wright and Will Boyle earned the Robins their first win back in the third tier.

“I’m deeply hurt, especially after going ahead,” Cook said.

“It’s so disappointing. We started the game really well and looked dangerous and ended up defending our own 18-yard line.

“All good teams are built on solidity and that’s what we’re working on. The reality is that we need a little time to gel, but admittedly we should be doing better than we are with the players we have available.

“The last thing the players need now is me screaming and shouting. We’ve had a massive overhaul in players and we’ve got quite a few injuries – not excuses, but facts.

“We’ve got to build these guys up to be resilient and see games out.”

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff hopes the result can give his players belief that they can hold their own in League One.

“It’s just a win, but a good win against a big team obviously,” Duff said. “The second part of the first half and in the second half we were excellent.

“We were more aggressive and got on the front foot.

“The performances, the desire and the togetherness was there, but we had to ride our luck at times.

“But we looked a threat and it was a really good performance. Hopefully the supporters will see that and they came along with it as well. Hopefully we’ll have a few more of these days.”

