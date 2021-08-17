Gary Bowyer bemoans Salford’s second-half display at Crawley

Salford boss Gary Bowyer admitted his side did not do enough after going down to their first league defeat of the season at Crawley.

The Ammies had the boost of a seventh-minute goal from veteran forward Ian Henderson, but Ashley Nadesan equalised before the break and midfielder Jake Hessenthaler hit the winner 15 minutes from time.

Salford had begun their Sky Bet League Two campaign with two draws, and Bowyer admitted: “In the second half we didn’t do enough.

“We started very well, took the lead with a great header and we made Crawley change their shape.

“But I was disappointed with the manner of the first goal. Before it went in, though, we had chances to extend our lead.

“Crawley had two shots on target and scored two goals, but we have to do better.

“It’s our first league defeat and it’s not a nice feeling.”

Crawley head coach John Yems admitted his side’s first league win of the season against the bookies’ favourites for the title was made all the sweeter having been told the Reds had the third lowest budget in the league.

“If we finish fourth bottom everyone has got to be happy,” he said. “If we stay up again it will be great with the budget we’ve got.

“I’ve always said we will have a go and it’s another three points away from relegation.”

Yems described Henderson’s opener as “a terrible goal to give away” but felt his men grew into the game.

He added: “Salford showed their quality in the first 20 minutes but we gave a very professional performance and the fans made a great impact.

“We’ve still got miles of work to do but we’ve got pace and people to improve the side.”