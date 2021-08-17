Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Joey Barton: Onwards and upwards for Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 11:05 pm
Joey Barton’s side secured their first league win of the season on Tuesday night (Richard Sellers/PA)
Joey Barton insists Bristol Rovers are “moving in the right direction” after ending an eight-match losing streak with a 1-0 win over Oldham.

A 35th-minute header from Harvey Saunders, his first goal for the club, proved enough for a deserved three points.

It was Rovers’ first home goal in well over eight hours of football at the Memorial Stadium and the first-half display, in particular, gave Barton good reason for satisfaction.

He said: “We still have some very good players not available and were again asking lads to play out of position.

“But we did have the right personnel to play wing-backs, which is how we want to operate, and got in a lot of crosses from dangerous positions.

“Brett Pitman, on the bench next to me, commented on how many chances we created and how he would love to have been on the end of some of them.

“A victory gives us a chance to take a breath. After losing your opening games, there is a natural impatience to make changes.

“We are still looking to do business in the transfer window, but the nature of it means any ins or outs are likely to be late in the month.

“The important thing is that we are moving in the right direction. As more players return to fitness, I would expect the progress to continue.”

Barton praised the performance of goalkeeper James Belshaw, making his league debut for Rovers in place of the injured Anssi Jaakkola.

“James didn’t have a lot to do, but was rock steady,” said Barton. “He now has the shirt and I believe if we are to create competition for places those in possession have to do something to lose them.”

Oldham assistant head coach Colin West, continuing in charge while Keith Curle isolates after testing positive for Covid-19, was scathing about his team’s first-half display.

“We didn’t turn up,” he said. “Our travelling fans have paid to come down here and didn’t get their money’s worth.

“It was men against boys. At half-time I told the players they should be pinning each other against the walls over how we played.

“There are six or seven of them I would want to go to war with and that isn’t nearly enough.

“They need to grow up quickly. We are bottom of the table and have to fight as hard as we possibly can to change that.

“The second half was better, but the game had been lost by then. I am very disappointed overall with what I saw.”

