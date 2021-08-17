Head coach Liam Manning delighted as MK Dons give him his first victory as boss

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning was delighted with the way his side grew into the contest in the 2-1 win over Charlton that gave him his first victory in charge.

Manning lost his first match in the Dons dugout against Sunderland last Saturday and the hosts were again slow to start against the Addicks at Stadium MK.

However, they responded quickly to going behind and went on to control the second half, with their performance being rewarded by Mo Eisa’s winning goal.

Manning said: “I thought it was a real solid performance, especially in the second half and the last 20 minutes, where we really started to grow into it, in terms of controlling the game.

“Overall, I’m delighted with the performance and I’m delighted with the result.

“It was a little similar to last week against Sunderland; we concede a goal and it kind of kick-starts us.

“We’ll speak about it as a group – obviously, we’re still in the early stages and there are things we need to look at and work on.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the grass and taking some [training] sessions and really build on some of the bits you’re seeing out there.

“I thought we started both halves a little bit slow, to be totally honest, but as it went on, I thought they really grew into the game and started to show their quality.”

Charlton went ahead after 15 minutes when Jayden Stockley headed in Albie Morgan’s free-kick, but MK Dons equalised just three minutes later through Troy Parrott’s calm finish after he was put through by Scott Twine.

Parrott turned provider in the 64th minute when he did well to poke the ball through a crowd of bodies to Eisa, who made no mistake from six yards.

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins said: “I thought the first 20 minutes were exceptional.

“We had good intensity about ourselves, we had good movement in front of the ball and scored a great goal.

“We had the momentum of the game but unfortunately not long after that we’ve conceded what I consider was a very poor goal.

“Then the momentum of the game changed a little bit.

“Their goalkeeper has made a fantastic save from Jayden Stockley in the first half, from a little through ball from DJ.

“I think it’s fair to say that I thought MK Dons got the better momentum early on in the second half and they carried that on through the game.

“They play a very, very good formation and move the ball about.

“We wanted to press from the very beginning, we’ve done that in spells but, sometimes when you don’t quite get that right, teams can pass through you a little bit.”