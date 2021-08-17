Barrow assistant unsure why manager Mark Cooper was sent off during Exeter draw

Barrow assistant boss Richard Dryden was unsure what was said as manager Mark Cooper was sent off for remarks made to an assistant referee towards the end of Tuesday night’s goalless League Two draw with Exeter at Holker Street.

Cooper was dismissed from the dugout late on for apparent comments made to referee Andrew Kitchen’s colleague Helen Edwards.

The Cumbrians – unbeaten now in three league and cup outings – sent out assistant boss Dryden to conduct post-match media interviews.

“I didn’t see it to be fair,” said Dryden. “I was at the other end of the dugout trying to do stuff.

“I honestly didn’t hear what he said or what went through it all. I looked round and all of a sudden there was a red card out.

“I didn’t see or hear because I was organising lads off the pitch.”

Barrow dominated a game ruined by a strong wind but, despite the majority of second-half possession, fashioned only a few chances, notably when Alex Hartridge cleared the ball off the line from an Ozzy Zanzala chance.

“The big talking point was the weather,” added Dryden. “We adapted more of a direct style to see what came off it.

“In these types of games, it is always a mistake from a keeper, full-back or centre-half where you are going to get the result from.

“We huffed and puffed but it didn’t come tonight. Maybe we should have had a penalty.

“We battled but couldn’t have done a lot more other than stick the ball in the net.

“But it showed this team has passion and want to fight and scrap for everything. When you have that and you can play a bit as well, you have a great chance of winning more games than losing them.”

Exeter have still to score this season in four league and cup outings, but manager Matt Taylor said: “Generally we dealt with the physicality around the 18-yard area; if we didn’t get the first contact we got the second.

“The keeper helped us out and we had one cleared off the line. But we showed real character.

“There is a lot more to come from ourselves. It was a shame for both sets of fans because the way Mark sets his teams up, they wanted to play football as well.

“But it was so difficult to get that ball where you wanted it because of the conditions.”

Taylor was angered by a late challenge on Josh Kay as tempers frayed in a fiery second period.

“I need to protect our younger players so if it is near to me I am going to stand up for them,” he said. “But it never boiled over though it was a feisty game.”

On Cooper’s dismissal he added: “I wasn’t involved in Mark’s sending off. As far as I’m aware, that was a comment to a lineswoman – there was nothing between the benches.”